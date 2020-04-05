Firefighting helicopters deployed to help put out forest fire in Shaanxi

A firefighting helicopter hovers over the Shenmu City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 4, 2020. Shenmu City has deployed firefighting helicopters during the Qingming Festival that fell on April 4 this year, to help put out forest fire that may result from tomb-sweeping activities as the weather here has been dry since March. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

A firefighting helicopter fetches water in the suburb of Shenmu City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 4, 2020. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

A firefighting helicopter puts out a fire in Shenmu City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 4, 2020. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

A firefighting helicopter puts out a fire in Shenmu City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 4, 2020. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)