Chinese Embassy in Lithuania distributes health kits to overseas Chinese students

Counsellor Qu Baihua (L) of the Chinese embassy in Lithuania distributes masks to an overseas Chinese student in Vilnius, Lithuania, March 30, 2020. The Chinese Embassy in Lithuania distributed health kits consisting of face masks to the overseas Chinese students in Vilnius and Kaunas. (Chinese Embassy to Lithuania/Handout via Xinhua)

Chinese Ambassador to Lithuania Shen Zhifei (2nd R) distributes masks to overseas Chinese students in Kaunas, Lithuania, March 31, 2020. The Chinese Embassy in Lithuania distributed health kits consisting of face masks to the overseas Chinese students in Vilnius and Kaunas. (Chinese Embassy to Lithuania/Handout via Xinhua)