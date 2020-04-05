Local farmers busy with spring farming in Nanchang

Aerial photo taken on April 4, 2020 shows farmers ploughing and sowing rice seeds in the field in Shibu Town of Xinjian District, Nanchang City, east China's Jiangxi Province. Local farmers were busy with spring farming during the Qingming Festival. (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)

