Global COVID-19 cases top 1.2 mln -- Johns Hopkins University

Photo:Xinhua

The number of COVID-19 cases worldwide has topped 1.2 million, according to a new tally from Johns Hopkins University on Saturday evening.A total of 1,201,591 people have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus across the world, with a death toll of 64,703, showed the tally updated by the university's Center for Systems Science and Engineering.The United States has reported the world's highest number of cases, which stood at 311,301, followed by Spain with 126,168 cases and 11,947 deaths.Italy has reported 124,632 cases with the world's highest death toll of 15,362.