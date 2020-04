Photo taken on April 3, 2020 shows an eagle flying against rising moon in Kathmandu, capital of Nepal. (Xinhua /Sunil Sharma)

Photo taken on April 3, 2020 shows eagles flying against rising moon in Kathmandu, capital of Nepal. (Xinhua /Sunil Sharma)

Photo taken on April 3, 2020 shows eagles flying against rising moon in Kathmandu, capital of Nepal. (Xinhua /Sunil Sharma)