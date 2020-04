Aerial photo taken on April 2, 2020 shows fishermen transporting harvested kelp in Rongcheng City, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo by Li Xinjun/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on April 2, 2020 shows fishermen driving boats to harvest kelp in Rongcheng City, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo by Li Xinjun/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on April 2, 2020 shows fishermen gathering to harvest kelp in Rongcheng City, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo by Li Xinjun/Xinhua)