Apricot blossoms at valley in Xinjiang

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/4/5 21:16:11

Dogs run on the grass at a valley with blossoming apricot trees in Xinyuan County of Ili Kazakh Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on April 4, 2020. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)


 

A staff member sprays pesticide to apricot trees at a valley in Xinyuan County of Ili Kazakh Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on April 4, 2020. (Xinhua/Hang Rui)


 

Herdsmen are seen at a valley with blossoming apricot trees in Xinyuan County of Ili Kazakh Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on April 4, 2020. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)


 

A herdsman leads his livestock at a valley with blossoming apricot trees in Xinyuan County of Ili Kazakh Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on April 4, 2020. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)


 

Photo taken on April 4, 2020 shows apricot blossoms at a valley in Xinyuan County of Ili Kazakh Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Hang Rui)


 

Posted in: CHINA
