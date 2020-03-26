Chinese alumni donate medical supplies to Cuba amid epidemic

A man wears a face mask in Havana, Cuba on Tuesday. Photo: AFP



Donation for second hometown

Chinese who once studied in Cuba are organizing donations and purchasing epidemic prevention supplies for Cuba. Although concerned about the transportation restrictions because of US sanctions against Cuba, they are determined to overcome all difficulties and hope to help the Cuban people."Cuba is my second hometown. It is chronically short of supplies because of the sanctions of the US. Since COVID-19 was declared as a pandemic, our classmates are all worried about Cuba, hoping to contribute to its epidemic prevention," Chen Ke, the initiator of the donation campaign, told the Global Times on Sunday.Chen Ke, a 30-year-old Chinese man from Southwest China's Guizhou Province, contacted the Cuban embassy in China and organized the donation. He spent five years learning Spanish in Havana since 2009 and returned to China after graduating.The Cuban government funded students from poor provinces in central and western China to learn Spanish and medical science and other subjects in Cuba. This scholarship program has benefited around 3,000 Chinese students since 2006. Chen Ke was one of them.Cuba is an island state and has been under US sanctions for years, and Chinese who had studied there are concerned that shortages would affect Cuba's fight against COVID-19.Chen Maolin, a 21-year-old Chinese student majoring in accounting at University of Havana, told the Global Times that masks are hard to buy in Cuba, where many locals make their own using sheets and blankets.Chen Ke admitted that Cuba leads the world in medical care. However, to fight this pandemic, adequate epidemic prevention supplies are of vital importance. That's why he organized the donation.Since March 28, a total of 129,000 yuan ($18,193) has been raised, with around 220 Chinese participating. More than 80 percent of the donors are graduates once granted Cuban scholarships. "We are grateful to Cuba for funding our education, and we hope to give back to this generous country," Chen Ke said.In discussions with the Cuban Embassy in China, he and other donors are finding qualified factories to purchase protective outfits and masks from with the donated money. They pay attention to the quality of medical supplies and the embassy gave them a list of recommended factories.On April 1, the Embassy announced on its public account on China's Twitter-like Sina Weibo that the medical supplies donated by the Jack Ma Foundation cannot reach Cuba because of US sanctions."We are so worried about transportation restrictions, and the Cuban Embassy in China is helping us, which makes me a little more comfortable. However, US sanctions are complicated. Even if there is only a glimmer of hope, we will make an effort to give the masks to the Cuban people," Chen Ke said.

Neighbors applaud doctors and nurses battling COVID-19, in Havana, capital of Cuba on Monday. Strict lockdowns aimed at halting the march of the coronavirus pandemic extended worldwide Monday as the death toll soared past 37,600. Photo: AFP

