Treatment of COVID-19 patients produces notable results in China: official

Medical staff check a patient's condition at a temporary hospital converted from "Wuhan Livingroom" in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 10, 2020. (Xinhua/Xiong Qi)

Medical treatment on patients infected with the coronavirus has produced notable results, with severe domestic cases falling below 300 on Saturday, a Chinese health official said Sunday.Personalized treatment plans have been made for severely ill patients to raise the recovery rate, said Mi Feng, spokesperson for the National Health Commission (NHC), at a press conference, adding that high-level medical teams will not leave until finishing their duties in Wuhan, the hardest-hit city in central China's Hubei Province.Also on Saturday, the number of confirmed domestic cases dropped to below 700, according to Mi.Efforts on epidemic prevention and control should be maintained with the accelerating spread of the virus outside China. The process of entry quarantine, transfer, medical observation and community-based containment measures should be carried out seamlessly, Mi said.