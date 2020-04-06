Farmers busy with picking and processing of tea leaves

A farmer picks tea leaves at a tea garden in Juxing Village of Feixi County, east China's Anhui Province, April 5, 2020. Local farmers are busy with picking and processing of tea leaves to meet the market supply in recent days.Photo:Xinhua

A farmer picks tea leaves at a tea garden in Juxing Village of Feixi County, east China's Anhui Province, April 5, 2020. Local farmers are busy with picking and processing of tea leaves to meet the market supply in recent days.Photo:Xinhua

Farmers pick tea leaves at a tea garden in Juxing Village of Feixi County, east China's Anhui Province, April 5, 2020. Local farmers are busy with picking and processing of tea leaves to meet the market supply in recent days.Photo:Xinhua

Farmers pick tea leaves at a tea garden in Juxing Village of Feixi County, east China's Anhui Province, April 5, 2020. Local farmers are busy with picking and processing of tea leaves to meet the market supply in recent days.Photo:Xinhua