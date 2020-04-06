MBT moves forward to designated training field

Source:China Military Published: 2020/4/6 8:28:48

A main battle tank (MBT) attached to an armored regiment under the PLA Xinjiang Military Command rumbles through a mound of dust to a designated training area during a maneuver operation in northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region on March 30.Photo:China Military


 

