114 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows cured patients waving goodbye to medical workers before leaving the Leishenshan hospital in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, April 4, 2020. (Photo by Gao Xiang/Xinhua)

A total of 114 patients of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were discharged from hospitals Sunday on the Chinese mainland, according to the National Health Commission.Altogether 77,078 patients had been discharged from hospitals after recovery by the end of Sunday, the commission said in its daily report Monday.As of Sunday, a total of 81,708 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 had been reported on the mainland, and 3,331 people had died of the disease.