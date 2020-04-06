Jimo District in Qingdao sets up river long-effect management mechanism to maintain cleanliness of rivers

People collect floating objects at the Moshui River in Jimo District of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, April 5, 2020. Local authority of Jimo District in Qingdao has set up a river long-effect management mechanism to maintain the cleanliness of rivers. (Photo by Liang Xiaopeng/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on April 5, 2020 shows people collecting floating objects at the Moshui River in Jimo District of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. Local authority of Jimo District in Qingdao has set up a river long-effect management mechanism to maintain the cleanliness of rivers. (Xinhua/Liang Xiaopeng)