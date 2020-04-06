Heading to the north: Rural girl from Xinjiang seeks for a job to raise her family

Buzeynep Abulehet looks out of the window on the train heading north to Fuhai County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 27, 2020. Photo:Xinhua
Buzeynep Abulehet performs a dance during an interview with recruiters of a tourism company in Fuhai County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 29, 2020. Photo:Xinhua
Buzeynep Abulehet takes photo as she sees the Ulungur lake for the first time in Fuhai County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 29, 2020. Photo:Xinhua
Buzeynep Abulehet kisses her mother before leaving for work, at home in Moyu of Hotan Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 26, 2020. Photo:Xinhua
Buzeynep Abulehet looks out of the window on the train heading north to Fuhai County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 27, 2020. Photo:Xinhua
Buzeynep Abulehet (2nd R) arrives Fuhai County by train, in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 28, 2020. Photo:Xinhua
Buzeynep Abulehet performs a dance during an interview with recruiters of a tourism company in Fuhai County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 29, 2020. Photo:Xinhua
Buzeynep Abulehet packages luggage with her mother before leaving for work at home in Moyu of Hotan Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 26, 2020. Photo:Xinhua
Buzeynep Abulehet hugs her mother before leaving for work, at home in Moyu of Hotan Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 26, 2020. Photo:Xinhua
Buzeynep Abulehet plays with her sister at home in Moyu of Hotan Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 26, 2020. Photo:Xinhua