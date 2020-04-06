Heading to the north: Rural girl from Xinjiang seeks for a job to raise her family

Buzeynep Abulehet looks out of the window on the train heading north to Fuhai County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 27, 2020. Photo:Xinhua

This year, Xinjiang has created 50,000 job vacancies in its eastern and northern parts for poverty-stricken households in Kashgar, Hotan and Kizilsu, in a bid to help 165,800 people from 10 poverty-stricken counties in southern Xinjiang to shake off poverty.Buzeynep, a girl who will go to the northern part of Xinjiang to find a job, is from a rural household of six members. Her father and one younger sister have congenital heart disease.Buzeynep's family lives in the county of Moyu in Hotan Prefecture, which has the largest impoverished population among the 10 counties.As the eldest daughter of the family, Buzeynep decided to get employed to raise her family after learning about the supportive measures to have job opportunities. Buzeynep is good at singing and dancing, and she has got an interview opportunity of a tourism company in Fuhai County.

Buzeynep Abulehet performs a dance during an interview with recruiters of a tourism company in Fuhai County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 29, 2020. Photo:Xinhua

Buzeynep Abulehet takes photo as she sees the Ulungur lake for the first time in Fuhai County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 29, 2020. Photo:Xinhua

Buzeynep Abulehet kisses her mother before leaving for work, at home in Moyu of Hotan Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 26, 2020. Photo:Xinhua

Buzeynep Abulehet looks out of the window on the train heading north to Fuhai County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 27, 2020. Photo:Xinhua

Buzeynep Abulehet (2nd R) arrives Fuhai County by train, in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 28, 2020. Photo:Xinhua

Buzeynep Abulehet performs a dance during an interview with recruiters of a tourism company in Fuhai County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 29, 2020. Photo:Xinhua

Buzeynep Abulehet packages luggage with her mother before leaving for work at home in Moyu of Hotan Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 26, 2020. Photo:Xinhua

Buzeynep Abulehet hugs her mother before leaving for work, at home in Moyu of Hotan Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 26, 2020. Photo:Xinhua

Buzeynep Abulehet plays with her sister at home in Moyu of Hotan Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 26, 2020. Photo:Xinhua