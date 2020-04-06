Medics supporting virus-hit Hubei return to positions after quarantine and rest in Hunan

People greet 17 medics supporting virus-hit Hubei Province as they come back to work at the Second Affiliated Hospital of University of South China in Hengyang, central China's Hunan Province, April 5, 2020. Photo:Xinhua
A medic welcomes and hugs her colleague who has supported virus-hit Hubei Province and has come back to work at the Second Affiliated Hospital of University of South China after undergoing quarantine at a designated hotel in Hengyang, central China's Hunan Province, April 5, 2020. Photo:Xinhua
People greet 17 medics supporting virus-hit Hubei Province as they come back to work at the Second Affiliated Hospital of University of South China in Hengyang, central China's Hunan Province, April 5, 2020. Photo:Xinhua
Medics supporting virus-hit Hubei Province take the bus heading for the Second Affiliated Hospital of University of South China as they come back to work after undergoing quarantine at a designated hotel in Hengyang, central China's Hunan Province, April 5, 2020.Photo:Xinhua