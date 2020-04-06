Medics supporting virus-hit Hubei return to positions after quarantine and rest in Hunan

People greet 17 medics supporting virus-hit Hubei Province as they come back to work at the Second Affiliated Hospital of University of South China in Hengyang, central China's Hunan Province, April 5, 2020. Photo:Xinhua

A total of 17 medics supporting Hubei Province came back to their positions in the Second Affiliated Hospital of University of South China in Hengyang of Hunan Province on Sunday after quarantine and rest.

A medic welcomes and hugs her colleague who has supported virus-hit Hubei Province and has come back to work at the Second Affiliated Hospital of University of South China after undergoing quarantine at a designated hotel in Hengyang, central China's Hunan Province, April 5, 2020. Photo:Xinhua

Medics supporting virus-hit Hubei Province take the bus heading for the Second Affiliated Hospital of University of South China as they come back to work after undergoing quarantine at a designated hotel in Hengyang, central China's Hunan Province, April 5, 2020.Photo:Xinhua