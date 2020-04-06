Scenery of Beijing Wild Duck Lake Wetland

Source:Global Times Published: 2020/4/6 17:04:48

A grebe is seen at the Beijing Wild Duck Lake Wetland in the suburban Yanqing District of Beijing, capital of China, April 5, 2020. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)


 

Tourists ride at the Beijing Wild Duck Lake Wetland in the suburban Yanqing District of Beijing, capital of China, April 5, 2020. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)


 

Birds fly over the Beijing Wild Duck Lake Wetland in the suburban Yanqing District of Beijing, capital of China, April 5, 2020. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)


 

A black-headed gull flies over the Beijing Wild Duck Lake Wetland in the suburban Yanqing District of Beijing, capital of China, April 5, 2020. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)


 

Birds are seen at the Beijing Wild Duck Lake Wetland in the suburban Yanqing District of Beijing, capital of China, April 5, 2020. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)


 

A heron flies over the Beijing Wild Duck Lake Wetland in the suburban Yanqing District of Beijing, capital of China, April 5, 2020. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)


 

Posted in: CHINA
