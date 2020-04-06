China faces increasing risk of imported COVID-19 cases from neighboring countries: official

Staff members check the information of passengers entering China at the Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, east China, March 18.Photo:Xinhua

China has put in place a complete set of procedures to manage international arrivals amid an increasing risk of imported COVID-19 cases from neighboring countries, officials said at a press conference on Monday.China is strictly implementing prevention and control measures of imported cases before, during and after international travelers' arrivals in the country, Liu Haitao, a senior official with the National Immigration Administration, announced Monday.According to Liu, the immigration administration screens international travelers based on big data before they arrive in China, and has found and reported to customs authorities 200,000 people from or having travel history to key epidemic-stricken regions.Among the 200,000, 391 were confirmed with COVID-19 infections, which accounted for more than 40 percent of overall imported cases to China, Liu said.According to Mi Feng, a spokesperson for the National Health Commission, a total of 951 imported cases have been found in China as of Sunday.Mi noted at the Monday press conference that the pressure brought by imported cases on China continues to increase, especially those from neighboring countries.Mi's remarks followed reports of 20 imported infection cases in Suifenhe, a Chinese port city -- with a population of 70,000 -- bordering China and Russia, on Monday.Liu also noted that special check zones and channels have been built at ports across China for international arrivals from key areas to quickly reduce the risk of people from epidemic-stricken areas spreading the virus in China.Information of international arrivals will also be shared with the communities where they live in China to closely supervise their moves during the quarantine period, Liu said.Global Times