Enterprises in Xiangyang resume operation in orderly manner

People work at the Hubei Jiangshan Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. in Xiangyang, central China's Hubei Province, April 3, 2020. The local authorities of Xiangyang has been promoting enterprises to resume operation and recover production capacities in an orderly manner recently. (Photo by Xie Jianfei/Xinhua)

A worker carries fruit at Xiangyang Zhuyeshan Agricultural Products Trading Center in Xiangyang, central China's Hubei Province, April 1, 2020. The local authorities of Xiangyang has been promoting enterprises to resume operation and recover production capacities in an orderly manner recently. (Photo by Xie Jianfei/Xinhua)

An employee works at the workshop of Hubei Jiangshan Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. in Xiangyang, central China's Hubei Province, April 3, 2020. The local authorities of Xiangyang has been promoting enterprises to resume operation and recover production capacities in an orderly manner recently. (Photo by Xie Jianfei/Xinhua)