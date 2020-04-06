Central govt completely transparent in COVID-19 battle: Zhong Nanshan

Zhong Nanshan, Photo: Xinhua

The Chinese central government has been completely transparent in dealing with the COVID-19 epidemic, top Chinese respiratory disease expert Zhong Nanshan said in an interview published on Sunday.Zhong, a renowned Chinese respiratory scientist who is also one of the doctors leading medical efforts to fight the COVID-19 outbreak, told Shenzhen TV that some departments withheld the release of certain information during the SARS outbreak in 2003, but this time in the fight against COVID-19, "the Chinese central government has been completely transparent."On January 20, Zhong confirmed human to human transmission of COVID-19. Li Lanjuan, renowned Chinese epidemiologist, suggested putting Wuhan under lockdown on January 22. China took decisive measures immediately after, including imposing the lockdown in Wuhan on January 23, carrying out mass prevention and treatment, maintaining transparency while demanding all Chinese cities report local epidemic situations and strengthen detection of individuals."Looking back, our methods have proven to be right," Zhong said.When asked if he was under pressure to tell the truth, Zhong said it is important to speak out on major issues in the outbreak, adding, "This is very different from last time (2003)."Comparing the two epidemics, Zhong said China attached more significance to medical treatment and policymaking during the SARS outbreak, while this time the country implemented proactive prevention and control methods and also made efforts in summarizing experience."It is different this time," he said, adding, "that's why many Chinese experiences have been accepted and adopted worldwide."