Most Brazilians do not want Bolsonaro to resign: poll

Most Brazilians do not favor President Jair Bolsonaro resigning despite mounting criticism of the president's handling of the coronavirus outbreak, according to a poll published by newspaper Folha de S.Paulo on Sunday.



The survey conducted by Datafolha pollster from Wednesday to Friday showed that 59 percent of the 1,511 respondents would oppose Bolsonaro's resignation, while 37 percent would approve and 4 percent could not give an opinion. The margin of error was 3 percentage points, the news­paper said.



Bolsonaro has never suggested he is considering resigning.



On Friday, the same pollster said Bolsonaro's coronavirus performance was rated "bad" or "awful" by 39 percent of ­respondents surveyed, up from 33 percent last month. Those who consider his response to the health crisis "good" or "great" slipped to 33 percent from 35 percent.



The country's death toll rose to 486 from 431, while the number of confirmed cases jumped to 11,130 from 10,278, according to Health Ministry figures released on Sunday afternoon.



Bolsonaro has downplayed the COVID-19 respiratory disease from the novel coronavirus as a "little flu," stirring up conflicts with governors and his own health minister who advocate social distancing measures that the president sees as economically disastrous.



His insistence in fighting unemployment during an unprecedented public health crisis has driven his approval rating to its lowest level since he took office last year.



Bolsonaro called for a national day of fasting and prayer on Sunday to "free Brazil from this evil" epidemic. Evangelical supporters played a key role in his election





