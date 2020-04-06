In pics: painted sculpture art in Dunhuang

Painted sculpture artist Du Yongwei creates a clay model before painting in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, April 5, 2020. Painted sculpture art is a traditional art form in Dunhuang and the craftsmanship has been inscribed in the provincial cultural heritage list of Gansu. Du Yongwei, 60, has been working in the field for over 40 years. He has started training class for youngsters to learn the art. (Xinhua/Du Zheyu)

