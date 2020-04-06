Japan to declare coronavirus emergency, launch $990 bln stimulus - PM

Japan is to impose a state of emergency in Tokyo and six other prefectures as early as Tuesday to try to stop the coronavirus, the prime minister said, with the government preparing a $990 billion stimulus package to soften the economic blow.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, wearing a face mask amid concerns over the spread of COVID-19, attends an upper house committee meeting at the parliament in Tokyo on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

More than 3,500 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Japan and 85 have died, which is not a huge outbreak compared with some hot spots. But the numbers keep rising with particular alarm over the spread in Tokyo, which has more than 1,000 cases, including 83 new ones on Monday."Given the state of crisis on the medical front, the government was advised to prepare to declare a state of emergency," Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told reporters.An emergency, which Abe said would last about a month, will give governors authority to call on people to stay at home and businesses to close, but will not be as restrictive as lockdowns in some other countries.In most cases, there will be no penalties for ignoring requests to stay at home, and enforcement will rely more on peer pressure and respect for authority.Pressure has been mounting on the government to take action, although Abe has raised concerns about being too hasty, given the restrictions on movement and businesses it would entail. Abe also said the government has decided to launch a stimulus package of about 108 trillion yen, including more than 6 trillion yen for cash payouts to households and small businesses and 26 trillion yen to allow for deferred social security and tax payments.It was not immediately clear how much of that package would be new government spending.