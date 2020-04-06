Live broadcast on visiting of Forbidden City held during Qingming Festival

Staff members do a live broadcast at the Forbidden City in Beijing, capital of China, April 5, 2020. A live broadcast on the visiting of the Forbidden City was held during the Qingming Festival to display the spring scenery in the ancient royal garden. (Xinhua/Wang Junlu)

Photo taken on April 5, 2020 shows the spring scenery at the Forbidden City in Beijing, capital of China. A live broadcast on the visiting of the Forbidden City was held during the Qingming Festival to display the spring scenery in the ancient royal garden. (Xinhua/Wang Junlu)

Photo taken on April 5, 2020 shows the spring scenery at the Forbidden City in Beijing, capital of China. A live broadcast on the visiting of the Forbidden City was held during the Qingming Festival to display the spring scenery in the ancient royal garden. (Xinhua/Wang Junlu)

Staff members do a live broadcast at the Forbidden City in Beijing, capital of China, April 5, 2020. A live broadcast on the visiting of the Forbidden City was held during the Qingming Festival to display the spring scenery in the ancient royal garden. (Xinhua/Xia Zilin)

Photo taken on April 5, 2020 shows the spring scenery at the Forbidden City in Beijing, capital of China. A live broadcast on the visiting of the Forbidden City was held during the Qingming Festival to display the spring scenery in the ancient royal garden. (Xinhua/Xia Zilin)