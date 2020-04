Music enthusiasts resume performing at parks in Wuhan

A music enthusiast performs at Zhongshan park in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, April 6, 2020. Music enthusiasts have resumed performing at parks as the coronavirus epidemic waned in Wuhan. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

Music enthusiasts perform at Zhongshan park in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, April 6, 2020. Music enthusiasts have resumed performing at parks as the coronavirus epidemic waned in Wuhan. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

A music enthusiast performs at Zhongshan park in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, April 6, 2020. Music enthusiasts have resumed performing at parks as the coronavirus epidemic waned in Wuhan. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

Music enthusiasts perform at Zhongshan park in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, April 6, 2020. Music enthusiasts have resumed performing at parks as the coronavirus epidemic waned in Wuhan. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)