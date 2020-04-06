Social distancing signs seen in Canberra, Australia

Photo taken on April 6, 2020 shows a social distancing sign on the ground at a store in Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Liu Changchang/Xinhua)

Photo taken on April 6, 2020 shows a social distancing sign on the ground in a shopping mall in Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Liu Changchang/Xinhua)

Photo taken on April 6, 2020 shows half of the self-checkout machines closed to help customers keep social distance in a supermarket in Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Liu Changchang/Xinhua)

Photo taken on April 6, 2020 shows social distancing signs on the ground at a store in Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Liu Changchang/Xinhua)

Photo taken on April 6, 2020 shows social distancing signs on the ground in a supermarket in Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Liu Changchang/Xinhua)