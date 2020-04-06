Shandong nurse dies of cardiac arrest after returning from Hubei

Zhang Jingjing Photo: thepaper.cn Sina Weibo account

Zhang Jingjing, a medic from East China's Shandong Province who went to aid COVID-19 treatment in Huanggang, Hubei Province, for two months, passed away Monday night from cardiac failure.Zhang, a mother in her 30s, returned to Shandong from Hubei on March 21 and finished a 14-day isolation in a quarantine center on April 4. However, she suffered a heart attack on April 5, the morning before she was allowed to return home.Zhang tested negative three times for COVID-19 during quarantine, according to media reports.Zhang's husband, Han Wentao is currently in Sierra Leone, West Africa, supporting local construction projects. He is reportedly an employee of Shandong Iron & Steel Group Company.The couple has a 5-year-old daughter.Han told media that he had applied to the group to return to China after learning about Zhang's situation, however, flights have been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Zhang is one of the 610 Shandong medical workers sent to Hubei to help combat the coronavirus.Global Times