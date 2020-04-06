Dishonest travelers risk blacklist: Chinese customs

International passengers line up at a distance of 1 meter between each other when handing in the health declaration cards at the Beijing Capital International Airport. Photo: Liu Xin/GT

Travelers who fail to reveal real personal health conditions will be deemed as untrustworthy and blacklisted from accessing financial markets along with traveling by air or train amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a Chinese official said Monday.The majority of arrivals and departing travelers have provided accurate health information, but a few have concealed their symptoms. Violators could be fined upwards of 30,000 yuan ($4,231).Cases that are deemed more serious will be transferred to the judicial organ, said Song Yueqian, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Health Quarantine of China's General Administration of Customs.Not only will individual fines increase, but for those who are caught hiding their virus-related conditions, their luggage, along with those who are traveling with them, will be inspected.Inbound and outbound deliveries will also be opened and thoroughly inspected, said Song.Additionally, joint disciplinary measures will be enforced. For senior corporate employees such as legal representatives, the credit status of the company they work for could be impacted. Their false information will be included in on a local credit information platform, Song said.