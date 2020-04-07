Building illuminated with white light as show of appreciation for healthcare workers in Budapest, Hungary

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/4/7 20:28:04

Chain Bridge is illuminated with white light as a show of appreciation for healthcare workers' efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in Budapest, Hungary, April 6, 2020. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)


 

Puskas Arena is illuminated with white light as a show of appreciation for healthcare workers' efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in Budapest, Hungary, April 6, 2020. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)


 

