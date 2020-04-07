Nucleic acid tests for quarantined arrivals in Shanghai

Nucleic acid tests are conducted on all inbound passengers from overseas arriving in Shanghai before March 31 who have not yet received the tests and who are under quarantine for medical observation at present. The tests start on Tuesday and the samples are collected by districts' designated public medical treatment institutions. The samples will be sent to districts' disease control and prevention centers or qualified third parties for nucleic acid tests. From March 31, all inbound passengers from overseas arriving in Shanghai are required to undergo nucleic acid tests before being sent to quarantine.

A medical worker is seen at a quarantine center in Shanghai, April 7, 2020. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqin)

Medical workers are seen at a quarantine center in Shanghai, April 7, 2020.(Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqin)

A medical worker takes a man’s throat sample to conduct a nucleic acid test at a quarantine in Shanghai, April 7, 2020. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqin)

Medical workers are seen at a quarantine center in Shanghai, April 7, 2020.(Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqin)

Medical workers are seen at a quarantine center in Shanghai, April 7, 2020.(Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqin)