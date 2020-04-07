Hand sanitizer produced near central Israeli city of Netanya

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/4/7 20:42:50

A woman works in a factory which produces hand sanitizer near the central Israeli city of Netanya amid COVID-19 pandemic on April 6, 2020. (Photo by Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua)


 

Bottles of hand sanitizer are seen in a factory near the central Israeli city of Netanya amid COVID-19 pandemic on April 6, 2020. (Photo by Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua)


 

A bottle of hand sanitizer is seen in a factory near the central Israeli city of Netanya amid COVID-19 pandemic on April 6, 2020. (Photo by Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua)


 

