Virus continues global death march

Migrant workers have their dinner at the closed JP Iscon mall in Ahmedabad, India being used as a temporary shelter against the spread of COVID-19 during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown. Photo: AFP

The pandemic's relentless death march across the planet has already claimed more than 76,000 victims out of 1.36 million confirmed cases, with warnings that much worse is yet to come.A record new surge of 833 deaths in France and a jump in the Italian death toll on Monday doused tentative hopes of a beginning to the end of the agony in European hot spots.Meanwhile, the US recorded 1,150 deaths over the last 24 hours, Johns Hopkins University said.However, glimmers of hope flickered in the daily diet of deadly statistics, with President Donald Trump tweeting there was "light at the end of the tunnel."In New York State, the rate of growth in the death toll appeared to be slowing, although State Governor Andrew Cuomo warned that "now is not the time to be lax."The number of coronavirus cases in Russia rose by more than 1,000 for the first time to reach 7,497 in the past 24 hours, the country's crisis response center said on Tuesday. The number of reported cases rose by 1,154 while deaths rose by 11 to 58, the center said.India has reported 4,917 infected cases with 141 deaths as of Tuesday.In China, there were no new deaths reported for the first time.Singapore's usually bustling business district fell silent as most workplaces closed to stem the spread amid a new surge of cases in the city-state.The virus is stretching medical facilities to the limit and the World Health Organization warned there was a global shortage of six million nurses.People around the world have been forced to improvise as supplies run short, with bodies packed in cardboard coffins in Ecuador and a mosque converted into a mask factory in Iran.Governments around the world are scrambling to put together rescue packages to stem the economic damage from shutting down global commerce, as fears loom of a devastating recession.Japan has promised a $1 trillion stimulus package, nearly twice as large as measures taken during the 2008 financial crisis and a staggering 20 percent of GDP in the world's third-largest economy.EU finance ministers are expected to clinch a deal to use the eurozone's 410 billion euro bailout fund to fight the virus but the bloc remains divided on pooling debt to issue "coronabonds."But France warned it was heading for its worst recession since World War II and German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the European Union was facing its "biggest test" since its founding in 1957.Analysts at Oxford Economics said the pandemic "may trigger annual GDP declines among the worst seen in the last 100 years" with millions of jobs being shed around the world.AFP