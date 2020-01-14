UN Security Council to hold first coronavirus talks

Members of the United Nations Security Council observe a minute of silence for the 10th anniversary of a devastating earthquake in Haiti at the UN headquarters in New York, on Jan. 13, 2020. The members of the Security Council on Monday observed a minute of silence separately for the victims of a terrorist attack in Niger and for the 10th anniversary of a devastating earthquake in Haiti. Photo:Xinhua

The UN Security Council will on Thursday hold its first meeting on the coronavirus pandemic - by videoconference - after weeks of divisions among its five permanent members, diplomats said Monday.Last week, exasperated by the back-and-forth that has paralyzed the council, including between China and the US, nine of the 10 non-permanent members formally requested a meeting featuring a presentation by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres."Meeting confirmed for Thursday," one diplomat told AFP on condition of anonymity. It was to be held behind closed doors at 3 pm (1900 GMT).It's not yet clear what form the meeting will take, or what could be accomplished: Will the member nations show unity in the face of a global crisis and a willingness to cooperate, or proceed with a settling of scores?Last week, the UN General Assembly adopted by consensus a resolution calling for "international cooperation" and "multilateralism" in the fight against COVID-19 outbreak worldwide.Russia has tried to oppose the text, but only four other countries backed its parallel draft.According to several diplomats, France has been trying since last week to organize a videoconference with the other four permanent member countries to try to iron out differences, and would prefer that is done before a meeting of the 15-member council.AFP