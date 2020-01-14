UN Security Council to hold first coronavirus talks

Members of the United Nations Security Council observe a minute of silence for the 10th anniversary of a devastating earthquake in Haiti at the UN headquarters in New York, on Jan. 13, 2020. The members of the Security Council on Monday observed a minute of silence separately for the victims of a terrorist attack in Niger and for the 10th anniversary of a devastating earthquake in Haiti. Photo:Xinhua
The UN Security Council will on Thursday hold its first meeting on the coronavirus pandemic - by videoconference - after weeks of divisions among its five permanent members, diplomats said Monday.
Last week, exasperated by the back-and-forth that has paralyzed the council, including between China and the US, nine of the 10 non-permanent members formally requested a meeting featuring a presentation by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
"Meeting confirmed for Thursday," one diplomat told AFP on condition of anonymity. It was to be held behind closed doors at 3 pm (1900 GMT).
It's not yet clear what form the meeting will take, or what could be accomplished: Will the member nations show unity in the face of a global crisis and a willingness to cooperate, or proceed with a settling of scores?
Last week, the UN General Assembly adopted by consensus a resolution calling for "international cooperation" and "multilateralism" in the fight against COVID-19 outbreak worldwide.
Russia has tried to oppose the text, but only four other countries backed its parallel draft.
According to several diplomats, France has been trying since last week to organize a videoconference with the other four permanent member countries to try to iron out differences, and would prefer that is done before a meeting of the 15-member council.
AFP