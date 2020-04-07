Beijing district disciplinary watchdog probes former property tycoon Ren Zhiqiang for alleged discipline violations

Photo: VCG



Ren Zhiqiang, former deputy Party secretary and chairman of Beijing HuaYuan Group, is undergoing disciplinary review and supervisory investigation for suspected serious disciplinary violations, a local discipline watchdog in Beijing said on Tuesday.



Ren is under investigation for suspected serious violations of discipline and law by the Beijing Xicheng district discipline inspection and supervision committee, according to a statement on the committee's website.



Born March 1951, Ren, from Ye county in East China's Shandong Province, joined the army in December 1969 and served in the military until October 1981, according to his resume. He joined the Communist Party of China in April 1974.



After working as deputy general manager at Beijing Yida company from October 1981 to September 1984, Ren led Beijing HuaYuan Talent Exchange and Development from September 1984 until February 1985.



He moved to work as department manager, deputy manager and general manager at HuaYuan Economic Construction and Development Corporation from 1985 to 1993.



From 1993 to 2009, Ren served as deputy Party secretary at the Party committee in Beijing HuaYuan Group, and chairman of the company's board committee.



Between September 2009 and March 2011, he concurrently held the positions of deputy Party secretary and chairman of Beijing HuaYuan Group and HuaYuan Property.



Ren was removed from his post as chairman of Beijing HuaYuan Group in March 2011 and as deputy Party secretary of the group in April 2011.



Between April 2011 and October 2014, he assumed the positions of deputy Party secretary and chairman of HuaYuan Property.



He no longer bore the position of chairman of HuaYuan Property between November and December 2014.



He did not shoulder any positions in January and February 2015 and retired in March 2015.



The Committee of the Communist Party of China in Xicheng district in 2016 deemed that Ren had violated the Party's political discipline and placed his Party membership on probation for one year.



Ren repeatedly made "wrong statements" on internet platforms such as Sina Weibo, blogs and other public occasions "in violation of the four cardinal principles and violating the Party's principles and policies," the Xicheng district's website said in 2016.

