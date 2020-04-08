From governmental distribution to the private sector, the Trump administration and US officials across different states are striving to source much-needed medical goods from China as the coronavirus has hit the US at a devastating speed. China's government and companies have shown their willingness to lend a helping hand to supply medical goods to the US at such a critical moment.
Among the 22 scheduled flights shipping medical supplies to the US for the fight against the pandemic, a flight carrying 80 tons of medical goods from Shanghai to New York was the first to arrive on March 29.
The aircraft carried 130,000 N95 masks, 1.8 million surgical masks and gowns, 10 million pairs of gloves and thousands of thermometers for distribution to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, according to Lizzie Litzow, a spokesperson for the US Federal Emergency Management Agency.
At the same time, American governors have chosen not to stand still. After speaking on various occasions about how ventilators are urgently needed in New York, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo expressed appreciation for a donation of 1,000 ventilators to New York state which arrived at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Saturday.
Cuomo tweeted that the Chinese government helped facilitate the donation, and he thanked the Chinese government, Jack Ma and Joe Tsai, founders of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, as well as Huang Ping, the Chinese Consul General in New York.
"We mainly cooperated on this batch of the donation with the Greater New York Hospital Association, which is responsible for the distribution of the ventilators," Li Min, a senior expert on global supply chains at Cainiao, a logistics unit of Alibaba, told the Global Times.
Li said the 1,000 ventilators were sent to 25 hospitals and medical institutions in New York on Monday.
Local companies Crye Precision and Lafayette 148 in New York team up at their Brooklyn Navy Yard facilities on April 6 to make thousands of protective hospital gowns to supply the city's health care workers. Photo: AFP
Commenting on Cuomo's tweet, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said some cities, civil groups, institutions and companies in China have provided aid and medical supplies to the US.
"China understands the difficult situation the US is now facing, and is willing to continue offering support to the US within its power," Zhao said on Tuesday, adding that China sincerely hopes the US can contain the virus as soon as possible and reduce the harm it is bringing to the US people.
The donation of 1,000 ventilators is not the first time Chinese foundations have helped the US in the battle against COVID-19.
On March 13, the Jack Ma Foundation and the Alibaba Foundation donated 500,000 testing kits and 1 million masks to the US. And in recent days, the Jack Ma Foundation and the Joe Tsai Foundation together donated 2.6 million masks, 170,000 sets of goggles and 2,000 ventilators to New York City.
Another Chinese donor - Huawei, which has faced a crackdown from the Trump administration - has also offered help to New York. The Chinese telecoms giant donated 10,000 N95 masks, 20,000 isolation gowns, 50,000 sets of medical goggles and 10,000 pairs of gloves.
1.2 million N95 masks were also reported to have been shipped to the US, as the Massachusetts governor successfully struck a deal to acquire them from a collection of Chinese manufacturers, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.
The much sought-after personal protective equipment was acquired as the Massachusetts governor was concerned over the state's supply, and the Chinese government granted permission for the cargo flight to take off on April 2.
At the same time, Chinese companies in the US have refused to turn a blind eye to the worsening situation in the country.
According to the China General Chamber of Commerce-USA, the largest nonprofit organization representing Chinese enterprises in the US, it has donated 124,000 medical products including N95 and surgical masks to hospitals across the US. Its first donation had a total value of $106,000, and another 200,000 surgical masks followed in the second donation.
So far, the chamber's member enterprises have donated to more than 20 hospitals in the country, providing goods including masks, gowns, gloves and disinfectant with a total value of $655,764. Police officers, postal workers and cleaners have been among the recipients.
As American governors say the federal government has been moving too slowly in distributing medical supplies, some have turned to China's provincial governments and used their connections with Chinese companies to secure supplies.
Wang Xuguang, general manager of BW Tech Textile in Beijing, which produces medical protective suits, told the Global Times that the company has received numerous inquiries from US clients, including for orders from local US governments and trading companies.
The orders, often seeking over a million suits, reflect the "urgent demand" in the US, Wang said.
On Sunday, China's Ministry of Commerce
refuted the claim that China may restrict exports of medical supplies, reiterating that China has not and will not do so.
Currently, China is tightening regulations on the quality of exported medical products, rather than halting and stockpiling them, Bai Ming, deputy director of the Ministry of Commerce's International Market Research Institute, told the Global Times.
"China is an important source of medical supplies to many countries, including the US," Bai said. "As the pandemic ravages the world, China is now even more crucial in providing protection gear, as the outbreak has been largely contained within the country."
As of the press time, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the US has hit 399,081, the largest number of any country around the world, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.
According to the US media, the country has only 1 percent of the 3.5 billion face masks needed to cope with a year-long pandemic.