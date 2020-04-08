From governmental distribution to the private sector, the Trump administration and US officials across different states are striving to source much-needed medical goods from China as the coronavirus has hit the US at a devastating speed. China's government and companies have shown their willingness to lend a helping hand to supply medical goods to the US at such a critical moment.Among the 22 scheduled flights shipping medical supplies to the US for the fight against the pandemic, a flight carrying 80 tons of medical goods from Shanghai to New York was the first to arrive on March 29.The aircraft carried 130,000 N95 masks, 1.8 million surgical masks and gowns, 10 million pairs of gloves and thousands of thermometers for distribution to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, according to Lizzie Litzow, a spokesperson for the US Federal Emergency Management Agency.At the same time, American governors have chosen not to stand still. After speaking on various occasions about how ventilators are urgently needed in New York, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo expressed appreciation for a donation of 1,000 ventilators to New York state which arrived at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Saturday.Cuomo tweeted that the Chinese government helped facilitate the donation, and he thanked the Chinese government, Jack Ma and Joe Tsai, founders of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, as well as Huang Ping, the Chinese Consul General in New York."We mainly cooperated on this batch of the donation with the Greater New York Hospital Association, which is responsible for the distribution of the ventilators," Li Min, a senior expert on global supply chains at Cainiao, a logistics unit of Alibaba, told the Global Times.Li said the 1,000 ventilators were sent to 25 hospitals and medical institutions in New York on Monday.

Local companies Crye Precision and Lafayette 148 in New York team up at their Brooklyn Navy Yard facilities on April 6 to make thousands of protective hospital gowns to supply the city's health care workers. Photo: AFP