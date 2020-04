A health worker wearing a protective suit prepares to enter two apartment buildings in Kuala Lumpur, after they were cordoned off due to a number of cases with COVID-19 at the premises. Photo: AFP

Global confirmed COVID-19 cases surpassed 1.5 million on Wednesday afternoon local time, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.The fresh figure reached 1,500,830 as of 5:15 p.m. (2115 GMT) with 87,706 deaths, the CSSE said.