India joins global rush to China amid viral pandemic

Workers produce non-invasive ventilators at a medical technology company in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 31, 2020. Photo: Xinhua
Indian companies and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) are following the global trend of snapping up medical supplies from China, the world's leading factory for such products.
Procurement managers from around the world are coming to buy the full array of medical supplies in China, with agents from the US and France reportedly wrestling over "ownership" of medical materials on the tarmac at a Chinese airport last week.
Although the Indian government has not asked the Chinese government to facilitate such trade, and India has a relatively small number of COVID-19 cases so far, Indian companies are moving to procure medical supplies. At least one fully loaded plane will depart from Shanghai on Thursday or Friday, the Global Times has learned. India
is so far the only BRICS country that has not officially sent a request for Chinese medical supply assistance, according to research by the Global Times.
"We have been discussing with Chinese manufacturing companies the supply of personal protective equipment suits, goggles, infrared thermometers, CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure) machines, BiPAP (bilevel positive airway pressure) machines and ventilators," Indian businessman Arjun Bahri Dhawan told the Global Times on Thursday.
"We have a flight from Shanghai to Delhi later this week, if the factory can provide supplies on time. We are trying hard to ship this as soon as possible," Dhawan said.
However, with the global rush to buy, not all items are available for purchase at the moment. Dhawan's team failed to secure any ventilators.
"Ventilators are a big, big problem. Factories have no stock. They are booked with orders for the next 45 days. The local traders in China are quoting a price of three times [the standard]," Dhawan said.
"We have heard that Indian government agencies are in touch with their Chinese counterparts for COVID-19 medical supplies, and some cargo flights were sent by the Indian government this week to bring supplies from China," Mansoor Nadeem Lari, CEO of the India-based Silk Route Trade and Industry Development Corp, told the Global Times on Thursday, confirming the flight carrying made-in-China supplies.
The cost of the items will be borne by different levels of the Indian government, NGOs and corporations, and the goods will be distributed among governments and NGOs instead of through the normal retail channel, before they finally reach the Indian people, according to Dhawan.
To help India combat the virus, Chinese companies have also thrown in their support.
Three batches of donations from Chinese charity organizations — the Jack Ma Foundation and the Alibaba Foundation — arrived in Delhi as of April 4, Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong tweeted. The donations included protective clothing, masks, respirators and ventilators.
Chinese state-owned companies are also providing assistance to their Indian partners in the fight against COVID-19, Sun said. Fosun International has also donated items.
The civilian sector plays an equally important role in fighting the pandemic, Dhawan said.
Due to the sudden surge in demand for medical items worldwide, supplies are hard to come by, with extremely volatile prices and some traders hoarding stock to profiteer, Dhawan said. But the main difficulty is finding readily available stock as most factories are sold out.
"As long as we get genuine suppliers with genuine stock, we do not mind paying a premium," Dhawan said.
Lan Jianxue, an associate research fellow at the China Institute of International Studies, noted that India was one of the first countries to fly out its citizens and issue a blanket ban on medical exports
when the COVID-19 hit China's Wuhan, despite its status as a world-leading maker of medicines.
"Companies purchasing on behalf of the Indian government … this is a middle ground of still getting things done without sending a formal request," Lan said.
As of Wednesday, 58 countries and regions and four international organizations had signed contracts to purchase medical supplies from China, while 71 foreign countries were in talks to secure deals, China's Ministry of Commerce
(MOFCOM) said on Thursday.
China exported 10.2 billion yuan ($1.44 billion) worth of medical supplies to help other countries combat the coronavirus between March 1 and April 4, including 3.86 billion face masks, 37.52 million gowns, 16,000 ventilators and 2.84 million test kits, the MOFCOM said.
The Chinese government is calling on enterprises to ramp up production and expand exports of medical supplies to help in the global fight against COVID-19, while at the same time meeting domestic demand, an official with the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology
said on Wednesday.
But the official said China's ventilator output is only 20 percent of the world's Newspaper headline: Buyers pour in for medical goods