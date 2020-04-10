Learning Chinese

Chat attack

torture

煎熬

(jiān'áo) 

A: Why hasn't this pandemic ended yet? The days are pure torture.  

这个疫情怎么还不结束？日子实在太煎熬了。

(zhèɡè yìqínɡ zěnme háibù jiéshù? rìzi shízà itài jiān'áole.) 

B: Aren't things slowly getting better? The hardest time has already passed.

现在这不都逐渐好转了？最难的时候已经过去了。

(xiànzài zhèbù dōu zhújiàn hǎozhuǎn le? zuìnán de shíhòu yǐjīnɡ ɡuòqù le.)

A: Yeah. But the alert hasn't been canceled yet. Everyone is scared of a second outbreak. 

是的。但是警报还没解除。大家都很害怕第二次爆发。

(shìde. dànshì jǐnɡbào háiméi jiěchú. dàjiā dōuhěn hàipà dìèrcì bàofā.)

B: Right, preventive measures can't be relaxed. 

对,防疫措施上确实还不能松懈。

(duì, fánɡyì cuòshīshànɡ quèshí háibùnénɡ sōnɡxiè.)

A: I really look forward to the day things return to normal. I want to go eat delicious food, go exercise and swimming.

好期待日子恢复正常的那天。我想去吃美食,想去健身,游泳。

(hǎoqīdài rìzi huīfù zhènɡchánɡ de nàtiān. wǒxiǎnɡqù chīměishí, xiǎnɡqù jiànshēn, yóuyǒnɡ.) 

B: Same here.

我也是。

(wǒ yěshì.)

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT



