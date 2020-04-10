Learning Chinese

Chat attack



torture



煎熬



(jiān'áo)



A: Why hasn't this pandemic ended yet? The days are pure torture.



这个疫情怎么还不结束？日子实在太煎熬了。



(zhèɡè yìqínɡ zěnme háibù jiéshù? rìzi shízà itài jiān'áole.)



B: Aren't things slowly getting better? The hardest time has already passed.



现在这不都逐渐好转了？最难的时候已经过去了。



(xiànzài zhèbù dōu zhújiàn hǎozhuǎn le? zuìnán de shíhòu yǐjīnɡ ɡuòqù le.)



A: Yeah. But the alert hasn't been canceled yet. Everyone is scared of a second outbreak.



是的。但是警报还没解除。大家都很害怕第二次爆发。



(shìde. dànshì jǐnɡbào háiméi jiěchú. dàjiā dōuhěn hàipà dìèrcì bàofā.)



B: Right, preventive measures can't be relaxed.



对,防疫措施上确实还不能松懈。



(duì, fánɡyì cuòshīshànɡ quèshí háibùnénɡ sōnɡxiè.)



A: I really look forward to the day things return to normal. I want to go eat delicious food, go exercise and swimming.



好期待日子恢复正常的那天。我想去吃美食,想去健身,游泳。



(hǎoqīdài rìzi huīfù zhènɡchánɡ de nàtiān. wǒxiǎnɡqù chīměishí, xiǎnɡqù jiànshēn, yóuyǒnɡ.)



B: Same here.



我也是。



(wǒ yěshì.)

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT