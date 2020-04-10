HOME >>
All arrivals to Beijing need to stay at hotels must provide a nucleic acid test certificate from Sunday
Source:Global Times Published: 2020/4/10 16:25:31
All arrivals to Beijing need to stay at hotels must provide a nucleic acid test certificate from Sunday as the city escalates efforts to prevent imported COVID-19 cases and a second wave of the virus.
