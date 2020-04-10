China, France support WHO in playing due role in COVID-19 fight: FMs

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (C) speaks at a daily briefing in Geneva, Switzerland, on March 5, 2020. (Xinhua/Chen Junxia)

China and France support the World Health Organization (WHO) in playing its due role in combating COVID-19, said Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian over phone on Thursday.Wang again conveyed consolations to the French side in the anti-virus fight and expressed gratitude to the French Embassy in China for lowering its flag at half-mast during China's recent mourning activities for the martyrs and victims of COVID-19.The French side has made positive progress in purchasing medical supplies from China, and China is ready to continue to offer assistance and convenience, Wang said.Wang added that China's civil aviation authorities have launched a "green passage" for approval of cargo charter flights, which will keep the transportation for urgently needed materials convenient and smooth.The Chinese government attaches great importance to the quality of export products and has taken strict supervision measures on the export of medical supplies, he said.Wang expressed the hope that the French side would ensure the health and safety, as well as legitimate rights and interest, of Chinese citizens in France, especially the students studying there.Wang said as permanent members of the UN Security Council, China and France should enhance solidarity and coordination in face of the daunting challenge posed by COVID-19, jointly support multilateralism and build consensus for the international community to join hands in the fight against the epidemic.Any attempt to shift blame on others is irresponsible, he noted.China appreciates that French President Emmanuel Macron held a phone conversation yesterday with WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and reaffirmed trust and support for the UN health agency, said Wang.Wang said the WHO, upholding a scientific and impartial stand, is leading the global fight against the epidemic on the front line.The WHO chief and his colleagues have worked day and night to devote their efforts to the cause of safeguarding the public health of human beings, Wang noted, adding that their important contributions deserve recognition from the international community and their professional opinions need to be respected by all countries around the world.China is willing to work with France to actively support the WHO in playing its due role in global anti-epidemic cooperation and jointly safeguard the international public health security, Wang said.China also stands ready to enhance cooperation with the French side in helping African countries to combat the epidemic, he added.For his part, Le Drain said the Chinese side had held mourning activities for the martyrs and victims in the COVID-19 fight and that the French side would like to again express its sympathy.He thanked China for its support to France in procurement, export and delivery of medical supplies.France stands ready to strengthen multilateral coordination with China in combating the pandemic so as to further enrich their comprehensive strategic partnership, the French minister said.Sharing Wang's view on the WHO, Le Drian said that the French side firmly supports the WHO in playing an important role in the anti-epidemic fight and strengthening its operations in Africa.