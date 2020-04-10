Xi says China ready to continue helping Argentina with COVID-19 prevention, aid

Photo: Xinhua

Chinese President Xi Jinping said the Chinese side is ready to continue sharing COVID-19 prevention and control experience with Argentina and offering assistance within its capacity.Xi made the remarks in a recent exchange of messages with Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez.Xi, on behalf of the Chinese government and the Chinese people, extended sincere sympathies to the Argentine government and people as they are fighting against the novel coronavirus epidemic.The Chinese side firmly supports the South American country's measures against the outbreak, and has sent to Argentina supplies related to epidemic prevention and control, said Xi, adding that experts of the two countries have also exchanged experience on how to battle the epidemic.He also said that the Chinese side is ready to continue sharing COVID-19 prevention and control experience, as well as therapies with, and offering assistance within its capacity to Argentina so as to step up bilateral anti-epidemic exchanges and cooperation, and make positive contributions to preserving global and regional public health security.In his message to Xi, Fernandez appreciated China's strong support, and said that China has demonstrated strong leadership and the ability to innovate during its COVID-19 fight, setting an example for his country.He also said that China has the world's most professional epidemic prevention and control experience, from which Argentina hopes to learn, adding that he firmly believes that the bilateral cooperation to fight against the outbreak will further deepen the friendly and mutually beneficial relationship between the two peoples.