Shanghai ensures sufficient supply of free condoms amid COVID19 outbreak, 170,000 free condoms sent

A working staff is checking a distribution site for free condoms in Shanghai. Photo: Courtesy of the Shanghai Health Commission

Shanghai contraceptive authorities are making efforts to ensure the sufficient supply of free condoms around the city amid the coronavirus outbreak.Residents in Shanghai can scan a QR code to enter a platform named "Love's gift, contraceptives in Shanghai" to get free condoms. They also can get free condoms by registering a WeChat account, which is very convenient, according to the Shanghai Health Commission.Since February, the platform has provided services for 12,000 people of childbearing age in Shanghai, sending out a total of 170,000 free condoms.Staff from the Shanghai management center for contraceptive drugs and devices have been working on this issue, and checking every distribution site for timely replenishment and ensuring the supply is sufficient, according to the authorities.