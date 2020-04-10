Farmers pick tea leaves in Hangzhou

A farmer picks Yunwu (cloud-mist) tea leaves in Anding Village of Lishan Town in Fuyang District of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 10, 2020. With the rise of temperature, the harvest season of Yunwu tea in Lishan Town has come. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Aerial photo taken on April 10, 2020 shows the main production areas of Yunwu (cloud-mist) tea in Anding Village of Lishan Town in Fuyang District of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. With the rise of temperature, the harvest season of Yunwu tea in Lishan Town has come. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Farmers pick Yunwu (cloud-mist) tea leaves in Anding Village of Lishan Town in Fuyang District of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 10, 2020. With the rise of temperature, the harvest season of Yunwu tea in Lishan Town has come. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Aerial photo taken on April 10, 2020 shows farmers picking Yunwu (cloud-mist) tea leaves in Anding Village of Lishan Town in Fuyang District of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. With the rise of temperature, the harvest season of Yunwu tea in Lishan Town has come. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A tea craftsman pan fries Yunwu (cloud-mist) tea leaves in Anding Village of Lishan Town in Fuyang District of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 10, 2020. With the rise of temperature, the harvest season of Yunwu tea in Lishan Town has come. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)