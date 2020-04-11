Chinese medics share anti-epidemic experience with counterparts in Myanmar

Chinese medical experts visit the fever screening area of North Okkalapa General Hospital in Yangon, Myanmar, April 10, 2020. The Chinese medical team shared experience on COVID-19 prevention and control with their counterparts in Myanmar at North Okkalapa General Hospital on Friday. (Xinhua/Zhang Dongqiang)

Chinese medical experts and their counterparts in Myanmar exchange views at the isolation ward of North Okkalapa General Hospital in Yangon, Myanmar, April 10, 2020. The Chinese medical team shared experience on COVID-19 prevention and control with their counterparts in Myanmar at North Okkalapa General Hospital on Friday. (Xinhua/Zhang Dongqiang)

Chinese medical experts and their counterparts in Myanmar exchange views at the isolation ward of North Okkalapa General Hospital in Yangon, Myanmar, April 10, 2020. The Chinese medical team shared experience on COVID-19 prevention and control with their counterparts in Myanmar at North Okkalapa General Hospital on Friday. (Xinhua/Zhang Dongqiang)

Chinese medical experts help a local medical staff wear protective suit at the North Okkalapa General Hospital in Yangon, Myanmar, April 10, 2020. The Chinese medical team shared experience on COVID-19 prevention and control with their counterparts in Myanmar at North Okkalapa General Hospital on Friday. (Xinhua/Zhang Dongqiang)

Chinese medical experts visit the emergency center of North Okkalapa General Hospital in Yangon, Myanmar, April 10, 2020. The Chinese medical team shared experience on COVID-19 prevention and control with their counterparts in Myanmar at North Okkalapa General Hospital on Friday. (Xinhua/Zhang Dongqiang)