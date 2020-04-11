Scenery of glacier in Subei, China's Gansu

Photo taken on April 10, 2020 shows the scenery of a glacier in Subei Mongolian Autonomous County, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo by Du Zheyu/Xinhua)

Photo taken on April 10, 2020 shows the scenery of a glacier in Subei Mongolian Autonomous County, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo by Du Zheyu/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on April 10, 2020 shows the scenery of a glacier in Subei Mongolian Autonomous County, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo by Du Zheyu/Xinhua)

