J-10 fighter jet flies over paddy field

A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Northern Theater Command takes off for a combat sortie on March 31, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yang Pan)

A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Northern Theater Command takes off for a combat sortie on March 31, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yang Pan)

A pilot assigned to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Northern Theater Command taxies his J-10 fight jet onto the runway for a combat sortie on March 31, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yang Pan)

A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Northern Theater Command soars over the valley during a flight training exercise on March 31, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yang Pan)

A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Northern Theater Command soars over the valley during a flight training exercise on March 31, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yang Pan)

A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Northern Theater Command flies over the paddy field during a flight training exercise on March 31, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yang Pan)

A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Northern Theater Command soars over the valley during a flight training exercise on March 31, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yang Pan)

A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Northern Theater Command soars over the valley during a flight training exercise on March 31, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yang Pan)

A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Northern Theater Command flies over the paddy field during a flight training exercise on March 31, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yang Pan)