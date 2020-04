Blockades are put up to prevent people from travelling in a containment zone during lockdown in Bangalore, India, April 10, 2020. (Str/Xinhua)

Blockades are put up to prevent people from travelling in a containment zone during lockdown in Bangalore, India, April 10, 2020. (Str/Xinhua)

Blockades are put up to prevent people from travelling in a containment zone during lockdown in Bangalore, India, April 10, 2020. (Str/Xinhua)