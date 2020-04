People admire cherry blossoms at Garry Point Park in Canada

People wearing face masks admire cherry blossoms at Garry Point Park in Richmond, Canada, April 10, 2020. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

People take photos under a blooming cherry blossom tree at Garry Point Park in Richmond, Canada, April 10, 2020. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

People admire cherry blossoms at Garry Point Park in Richmond, Canada, April 10, 2020. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

People wearing face masks take photos under blooming cherry blossom trees at Garry Point Park in Richmond, Canada, April 10, 2020. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)