Global COVID-19 cases surpass 1.7 mln: Johns Hopkins University

Employees at a Feeds and Seeds shop wear face masks as a protective measure in Johannesburg, South Africa on March 17. African countries have been among the last to be hit by the global COVID-19 pandemic, but as cases rise, many nations are now taking strict measures to block the deadly illness. Photo: AFP

Global confirmed COVID-19 cases topped 1.7 million Saturday morning, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.The fresh figure reached 1,721,353 with 104,800 deaths as of 11:30 a.m. local time (1530 GMT), the CSSE said.The United States reported the most cases, standing at 501,701. Spain and Italy followed with 161,852 and 147,577 cases, respectively. France and Germany each reported over 120,000 cases. Meanwhile, a total of 389,651 people have recovered from the disease, according to the tally.