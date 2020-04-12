China sends medical expert team to Russia

Chinese medical experts pose for a photo before boarding a plane at an airport in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 11, 2020. A team of 10 Chinese medical experts departed from Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, for Russia Saturday morning to help with its fight against the COVID-19.Photo:Xinhua

A team of 10 Chinese medical experts departed from Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, for Russia Saturday morning to help with its fight against the COVID-19.The experts specializing in laboratory testing, prevention and control of infectious diseases, respiratory diseases, intensive care and traditional Chinese medicine are from the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Heilongjiang Provincial Center for Disease Control and Prevention and four hospitals in the province.The team carries urgently needed medical supplies donated by China, including surgical masks, medical masks, N95 masks and medical protective clothing.Upon arrival, these experts will exchange experiences with their counterparts of Russia and offer training for medics on the prevention, control, diagnosis and treatment of the COVID-19.

