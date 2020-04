Photo taken on April 11, 2020 shows tulips at a flora park in Luonan County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on April 11, 2020 shows tulips at a flora park in Luonan County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on April 11, 2020 shows tulips at a flora park in Luonan County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on April 11, 2020 shows tulips at a flora park in Luonan County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.Photo:Xinhua